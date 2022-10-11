ST. LOUIS — Bunge Ltd. is seeking more than 100 trainees and interns across North America, its largest class of entry-level professionals to date in the region.

Bunge said its paid internship program will begin in 2023 and will include positions in such areas as engineering, safety, finance, government affairs, human resources and trading. Current college students pursuing an undergraduate career are encouraged to apply for the paid internship program.

Meanwhile, individuals who currently hold a bachelor’s degree are encouraged to apply for one of Bunge’s trainee programs. Trainees typically undergo a 16-to-18 month, project-driven rotation and are assigned a Bunge mentor, the company said, adding that applicants willing to relocate for the program are preferred.

“This is an exciting time to begin a career at Bunge,” said Chrystiane Junqueira, vice president and interim human resources lead. “Our teams are working on some of the world’s most pressing challenges from implementing digital solutions to ensure food is delivered where it is needed most as efficiently and sustainably as possible, to collaborating with our customers to develop tailored solutions to meet the world’s evolving nutrition needs. Our people are our greatest asset, and we are looking for individuals who can bring their passion, talent and diverse thinking to continue to make us the most innovative and dynamic company in our industry.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, Bunge has nearly 23,000 employees across 300 facilities located in more than 30 countries.