HANOVER, PA. — Zapp’s New Orleans Style Kettle Chips, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc., is adding Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix to its snack portfolio. The new pretzel line is debuting in Voodoo — smoky Cajun BBQ — and Jazzy Honey Mustard flavors.

“Zapp’s is a beloved brand, particularly with everyone’s favorite flavor, Voodoo,” said Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing at Utz Brands. “Our new Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix takes New Orleans-inspired flavors even further. For fans who expect big, bold flavor, Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard are daringly different and sure to please.”

The twisted pretzel stick snacks are available in single-serve 5-oz bags or take-home 15-oz bags.