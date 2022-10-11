HANOVER, PA. — Zapp’s New Orleans Style Kettle Chips, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc., is adding Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix to its snack portfolio. The new pretzel line is debuting in Voodoo — smoky Cajun BBQ — and Jazzy Honey Mustard flavors.
“Zapp’s is a beloved brand, particularly with everyone’s favorite flavor, Voodoo,” said Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing at Utz Brands. “Our new Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix takes New Orleans-inspired flavors even further. For fans who expect big, bold flavor, Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard are daringly different and sure to please.”