LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery has relaunched two limited-edition holiday breads varieties to its portfolio. The Cranberry Walnut Loaf and the Take & Bake Savory Holiday Rolls will be available starting this month and through the holiday season at select retailers nationwide.

“Building on the popularity of our holiday offers in previous years, we are excited to bring back these staples for our customers,” said Brie Buenning, director of marketing at La Brea Bakery. “These two products offer classic holiday flavors and artisanal quality to any holiday table, from Thanksgiving dinner to a holiday brunch.”