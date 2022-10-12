NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla pasta is launching Al Bronzo, an all-new line of die cut, non-GMO semolina pasta, starting Oct. 17. Available in six different shapes, including fusilli, mezzi rigatoni, penne rigate, bucatini, linguine and spaghetti, the pasta may be purchased on Amazon.com or at Nordstrom restaurants starting Oct. 17. Wider retail distribution will begin in 2023, according to the company.

“Al Bronzo represents a new step forward on the path of innovation for Barilla,” said Melissa Tendick, vice president of marketing, Barilla Americas. “This is a one-of-a-kind product that has the ability to elevate any meal with extraordinary texture and taste.”

Cut using a micro-engraved bronze die method, the pasta has “extraordinary sauce grip” that sets it apart from other pasta lines, according to Barilla.