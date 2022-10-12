NORWALK, CONN. — Campbell Soup Co. is expanding its Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie line with the launch of Hazelnut Hot Cocoa. Marketed as a “holiday exclusive,” the new limited-edition variety pairs nutty hazelnut with the cookie’s signature rich milk chocolate hot cocoa flavor between two crisp cookies.

The cookies are available in 15-count, 7-oz bags at grocery stores nationwide along with Target and Walmart for $4.89, while supplies last.