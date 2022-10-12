GREENVILLE, PA. — David George, president and chief executive officer of Joy Baking Group, was recognized as the 2022 Haller Enterprise Institute Entrepreneur of the Year by Thiel College.

Joy Baking started as a family business in Hermitage, Pa., in 1918. In 2003, Mr. George began the transition of taking over the leadership role from his father, Joseph George, and in 2008, he was appointed president of the company. In 2011, he took on the role of chief executive officer, and since then, has overseen the acquisition of BoDeans Baking Group. That move accelerated the growth of the business with additional production facilities and ovens and entry into baked foods outside the ice cream industry, such as pie crumb and pie shells.

Earlier this year, Joy Baking acquired Pennsauken, NJ-based ice cream cone maker Novelty Cone Co. Mr. George said of the acquisition, “It demonstrates our desire to continue investing in the specialty baking industry.”

Joy Baking manufactures more than 2.5 billion cones a year at its seven facilities across the United States and Mexico. The company also manufactures ice cream sandwich wafers and baked inclusions. It operates facilities in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Iowa and Mexico City, Mexico and is now the largest producer of ice cream cones in the United States. At present the company has nearly 1,000 employees.

Mr. George graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts in history and continued his education at Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his master’s degree in business administration.

Founded in 1866, Thiel College is an independent liberal arts college in western Pennsylvania that seeks to “embrace and project a bold and dynamic culture of innovation and creative leadership,” according to the college.