CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. held a day-long celebration Oct. 8 to mark the 130th anniversary of its biscuit flour mill in Toledo, Ohio.

The mill is the largest dedicated soft wheat mill in North America, according to Mondelez, and has storage capacity of 5.5 million bus of wheat. It processes over 1,500 tons of flour on an average day. The flour is shipped to Mondelez bakeries across North America and then used to make snacks, including Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookies and Ritz crackers. The mill began operations in 1892 and became part of the National Biscuit Co. (Nabisco) in 1926.

“Our Toledo flour mill has been a valuable part of our US baking footprint for more than a century, and I am proud to join this celebration with the many dedicated employees who have been part of our business for many years and have helped make this important milestone possible,” said Claudio Parrotta, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, North America at Mondelez International. “I want to thank plant leader Dee Lewis and our dedicated team of employees in Toledo for all their hard work supporting our business and for putting together such a fitting tribute on this important milestone.”

Marcy Kaptur, a US representative from Ohio, presented the mill’s leadership with a congressional recognition that she submitted to the US House of Representatives. Frank LaRose, Ohio’s secretary of state, made a statewide proclamation recognizing the 130th anniversary.