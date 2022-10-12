NEW YORK — Sweet Loren’s, a better-for-you baked foods company whose products include safe-to-eat raw, pre-portioned ready-to-bake cookie dough, has hired Doug Radi as its first president.

Mr. Radi has more than 25 years of experience in the food and consumer products industry, most recently as chief executive officer of Rudi’s Organic Bakery for the past nine months. Earlier, he was CEO of Good Karma Foods, Inc. since December 2014. Before joining Good Karma he was with Rudi’s for seven years in a variety of roles, including general manager, senior vice president of marketing and conventional channel sales, and vice president of marketing. Earlier, he was marketing director for Silk soy milk at WhiteWave Foods, brand manager at Horizon Organic, senior brand manager at Frito-Lay and associate brand manager at Bayer Consumer Care.

Mr. Radi is a board member of the Plant Based Foods Association and former president of Naturally Boulder.

“Loren has built a fabulous brand,” Mr. Radi said. “The company is on a strong financial footing and a great trajectory. We have truly innovative products that are disrupting a category and she’s proven that the market exists for better-for-you baked goods. I am delighted to be joining at such a pivotal moment as the brand plans for accelerated expansion and exciting new product launches in 2023.”

In addition, Sweet Loren’s has named Robyn DeFina as senior vice president of marketing, effective Oct. 24. In her new role she will oversee all aspects of marketing from core brand management to demand generation, new product development and consumer acquisition.

Ms. DeFina most recently was vice president of sales and marketing at Sugar Bowl Bakery for the past two-plus years, and before that she was vice president of brand marketing at Once Upon A Farm. She spent nearly 10 years at Annie’s Inc. in a variety of roles, including marketing director, senior brand manager of snacks and senior brand manager of meals. Earlier, she was associate brand manager at LeapFrog and associate product manager at Stonyfield Farm.

“Sweet Loren’s is a marketer’s dream,” Ms. DeFina said. “A fast-growing brand that is single-handedly disrupting a sleepy category with amazing products. There is so much potential for significant growth. I cannot wait to get started, and my first priority is our Q1 launch plans.”

Founded in 2012 by Loren Castle, the independent and female-owned brand has grown exponentially and is now operating with mass distribution. According to Sweet Loren’s, the company has 80% market share of the better-for-you cookie dough category.