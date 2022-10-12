BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is partnering with Sugarlands Distilling Co. of Gatlinburg, Tenn., to introduce Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream, a decadent rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes.

Kellogg said it heard feedback from parents that one of their favorite times to enjoy Eggo waffles is during their “evening me time,” when the children have gone to bed, and they can finally relax. That insight inspired the company to create Eggo Nog, an eggnog liqueur to give grownups a unique way to, “L’Eggo of the holiday stress this season.”

“The holidays are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo. “We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.’ Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles — maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream — Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L’Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year.”

“We’re very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin’ Cream,” said Greg Eidam, master distiller at Sugarlands. “Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle. We’re confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their ‘evening me time,’ all holiday season long.”

Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season. Produced and bottled by Sugarlands Distilling Co., the eggnog liqueur is 20% alcohol by volume.