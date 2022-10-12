BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is relaunching Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal in partnership with Cinnabon after a five-year hiatus. Since the cereal’s discontinuation in 2018, fans have made requests on social media and even started an online petition to relaunch it, according to Kellogg. The cereal features mini cinnamon-swirl shaped cereal pieces coated with cinnamon sugar and frosting flavor.

“Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal has an incredibly devoted fanbase, and it was our No. 1 requested cereal the year it was discontinued,” said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. “After first reintroducing Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal in a whole new Jumbo Snax form last year, we’re thrilled to finally be able to grant fans’ wishes and bring back the original cereal fans know and love.”

Available in an 8.7-oz box at the suggested retail price of $4.99 and a 13.9-oz box at the suggested retail price of $5.99, the Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal will roll out in Sam’s Club stores starting in October. The cereal will be available at additional national retailers starting in December.