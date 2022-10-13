PLAINFIELD, IND. — Juan Pablo Martinez Aguilar has been named plant manager at Mission Foods' new facility in Plainfield. In his new role Mr. Martinez Aguilar will manage and direct the receiving, production scheduling, production process, maintenance, plant sanitation and product shipping at the facility.

Mr. Martinez Aguilar has been with Mission Foods, a division of Gruma SAB de CV, for more than 10 years. Previously, he was plant manager at the company’s facility in San Antonio, and earlier he was product manager at its plant in Dallas. Earlier, he was process engineer at Cabot Corp. His other experience includes time as total quality manager at Mission Foods, quality manager at Gruma and production supervisor at Cabot.

Gruma

in Plainfield in August 2020. The 510,965-square-foot plant is expected to incorporate advanced technological, quality and safety features and will enable production of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products, with the potential to produce 187.85 million lbs of food products annually, Mission Foods said.