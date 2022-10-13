CHICAGO — Mars, Inc. has promoted Abigail Stevenson, PhD, to chief science officer.

Dr. Stevenson has spent the last two decades in various leadership roles at Mars, working most recently as vice president of the Mars Advanced Research Institute (MARI).

“With more than 20 years of research experience, Abi brings the deep scientific experience needed to advance our business and make a positive impact on society,” said Nici Bush, vice president of science and technology at Mars. “I look forward to continuing to work with her as Mars pursues an ambitious science agenda throughout the business.”

As CSO, Dr. Stevenson will oversee the company’s external partnerships with academic and non-governmental organizations, in addition to the Mars Global Food Safety Center. She also will continue to work in her role as vice president for MARI.

Dr. Stevenson holds a PhD from University College London and a degree in ecology from the University of Stirling.