NEWTON, KAN. — Robert Bunting was named president and chief executive officer of Bunting, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic separators, metal detectors, materials handling, magnetic printing cylinders, magnets, magnet assemblies and magnetizing equipment. He will oversee the continued growth of the global Bunting Group.

Mr. Bunting succeeds Bob Bunting, his father, who assumes the position of chairman.

“Bunting’s position as a successful, well-respected global business is due to the tireless work of my grandfather and father,” Mr. Bunting explained. “Despite being located on different continents, the Bunting Group is one company, and all our incredible employees are fundamental to our success. We have developed strategic global partnerships with suppliers and customers, which I aim to support and expand. I am both excited and honored to be entrusted with taking the company forward as president and CEO.”

Mr. Bunting has served on the business intelligence committee for PMMI (the Association for Packaging and Processing) and is presently marketing director of the Process Equipment Manufacturers' Association (PEMA).

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.