WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.9% in September, marking the first time this year that the index’s month-over-month gain was less than 1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home, meanwhile, rose 0.6% after increasing 0.7% in August.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 17 posted month-over-month increases and 1 posted a decrease in September.

The September index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 339.3% of the 1982-84 average, up 16.2% from a year ago. For all food at home, the September index was 296.8, up 13% from September 2021.

The sharp year-over-year gains were a reflection of the broader CPI, which was up 8.2% from a year ago.

The overall food index also remained much stronger than a year ago, posting an 11.2% year-over-year increase.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in September was 278, up 0.3% from August and up 17.7% from September 2021. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 310.8, up 1.3% from August and up 24.2% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 267.1, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 16.6% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 285, up 0.4% from August and up 15.9% from September 2021.

The price index for bakery products in September was 374.8, up 1.2% from August and up 15.5% from September 2021.

The September index for bread was 225.3, up 0.5% from August and up 14.7% from September 2021. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 405.6, up 0.5% from August and up 14.1% from September 2021. For bread other than white, the index was 442, up 0.5% from August and up 15.3% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in September was 219.4, up 0.8% from August and up 12.9% from September 2021. The September index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 354.4, up 1.8% from August and up 16% from September 2021. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 376.7, up 2.5% from August but up 15% from September 2021; and cookies, 328.6, up 1.5% from the previous month and up 15.7% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in September was 337, up 1.5% from August and up 17.2% from September 2021. Under this heading, other price indexes in September included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 381.6, up 1.4% from August and up 16% from September 2021; crackers and cracker products, 396.5, up 0.9% from August and up 16.4% from September 2021; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 333.2, up 2.6% from August and up 20.4% from the previous year.