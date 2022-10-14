MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Foodservice has introduced its first Pillsbury-branded, retail-ready bakery item: Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls. The new rolls are pre-packaged with four, 3.5-oz, pre-frosted cinnamon rolls in a clamshell container.

According to General Mills, Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls provide a low-labor way for retail bakeries to offer cinnamon rolls with homemade taste. Pillsbury also offers an extensive line of baking mixes and ready-to-bake items to help bakeries and foodservice operations maximize back-of-house labor to turn out scratch-like baked foods.

“We want to give retail bakeries a new and effortless way to boost sales with scrumptious, classic cinnamon rolls in Pillsbury-branded packaging that helps seal the deal,” said Nicole Nelsen, director of retail foodservice at General Mills. “Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls are made all the more appealing in a clear clamshell that showcases the product and features the iconic Doughboy to give consumers confidence they are purchasing a high-quality item.”

Ms. Nelsen said 88% of consumers indicated the new packaging was “eye-catching,” and 83% said it looked premium. In addition, 86% of consumers indicated they were very likely to purchase.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls have a suggested retail price of $6.99 and come frozen in cases of 12 clamshells that have a five-day post-thaw shelf life and six-month frozen shelf life.