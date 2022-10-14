DES MOINES, IOWA — Family-owned convenience store chain Kum & Go is launching a refreshed food menu that features many grain-based options, including tortilla wraps and brown rice bowls, at all Des Moines, Iowa, locations. The company piloted the made-to-order food items at its Little Rock, Ark., and Omaha, Neb., stores in 2021 and has plans to roll out the updated menu across all locations over the next several years.

“The goal of our new menu is to further support Kum & Go’s initiative on ‘democratizing healthy’ within the convenience space,” said Jac Moskalik, vice president of food innovation. “We strive to give our customers something different, including healthier, better-quality options in the food space without sacrificing quality and speed of service, which is true to our convenience roots. We have certainly challenged the perceived ‘norm’ of convenience store prepared food and are excited for what the future holds.”

The new menu features items such as four burritos and five made-to-order bowls with brown rice bases, as well as a number of classic pizza and bakery options.

“We are setting up ingredient quality standards you wouldn’t normally expect to find in the convenience store space in addition to ingredients you wouldn’t expect such as brown rice and spinach bowl bases,” said Natasha Ratzlaff, director of category management.