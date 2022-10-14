MANCHESTER, UK — Kellogg UK announced the opening of a new Culinary and Sensory Centre based at the company’s Trafford Park factory near the Manchester headquarters. The food innovation center has taken more than 18 months to complete and includes a packaging design lab, a culinary kitchen, a sensory hub and a small-scale cereal factory, according to the company.

‘’This new center in Manchester will allow us to innovate and create in ways we’ve never done before,” said Jason Billingham, senior director, R&D, Kellogg UK. “It’s something we’ve been working toward for a long time, so it’s great to now see it come to life.”

One of the first innovations produced by the center was a nearly 20% reduction of salt in Special K cereal without affecting the flavor. The center also offers the opportunity to conduct new cereal trials, new ingredient tests, recipe experimentation and product invention. In the new packaging design lab, Kellogg UK can conduct trials for sustainable packaging options as it works toward its goal of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by the end of 2025.

‘’As Kellogg’s this year celebrates its 100th anniversary since launching in the UK, it’s incredibly exciting to be opening a hub of food innovation as we look to what’s to come for us in the next 100 years,” said Chris Silcock, vice president, Kellogg UK. “The space will be the source of new products, innovative packaging solutions and reformulation – that will not only be rolled out across the UK but will be seen by consumers across Europe.”