Santte Foods’ Black Sheep CBD Meringue Cookies mark the Oak Ridge North, Texas-based food company’s cannabis-infused snack debut. Free from gluten, dairy, soy and cholesterol, the cookies contain no saturated or trans fats. Each bag contains 100 mg or 200 mg of 100% hemp-derived CBD and includes no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Expanding into the CBD snack market seemed a natural extension for the company, whose meringue cookie brands also include Sinless Sweets and Diabetic and Keto Tidbits.

“After developing our successful Keto and Diabetic Tidbits product lines, we decided to disrupt the CBD industry by introducing Black Sheep CBD Meringue Cookies,” said Luis Sayrols, chief executive officer, Santte Foods. “The cookies have been highly accepted by CBD connoisseurs for their taste, texture and uniqueness.”

The snacks take advantage of an exploding market — CBD sales reached $5.3 billion in 2021 with the expectation that they will hit $26 billion in 2026, according to the Brightfield Group — by offering a healthy, portable option that also tastes great.

“CBD products are growing at a fast rate, and more people are including them in their daily activities,” Mr. Sayrols said. “The main purpose of Black Sheep is to create a healthy snack that is friendly to everyone, tastes great and is easy to bring with you. Black Sheep is a ‘rebel’ meringue. It’s a healthy snack that went rogue and is bringing that extra kick to the table. A cookie like this not only satisfies your craving for something sweet but gives you that edge that CBD brings with it.”

Given the success of the company’s other meringue cookies — Tidbits are doing great at retailers and online shops like Amazon, according to Mr. Sayrols — Santte Foods has high hopes for its new product line.

“We believe that our product will become the go-to snack for every mom, every athlete and every person who likes a healthy snack and is looking for that little edge to stay calm and enjoy life,” Mr. Sayrols said. “We are a unique product; our meringues are made with high-quality ingredients at a prime facility. We create a snack that anyone can eat; you can have it at home, bring it to a party or try it while watching a movie at home. The aftertaste is minimal; the cookies are low in calories, are gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO and include only natural ingredients.”

The cookies are currently available in nine flavors — Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Cappuccino, Caramel, Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, Cotton Candy and Mint Chocolate — although the company is exploring the possibility of launching seasonal flavors as well (Pumpkin Spice and a Christmas edition, for example).

Black Sheep CBD Meringue Cookies sell for a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a five-count bag and $18.99 for a 10-count bag. All nine flavors of the cookies are available for purchase at the company’s website at https://blacksheep-cbd.com.



