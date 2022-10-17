MINNEAPOLIS — Private equity firm Pacific Avenue Capital Partners has purchased SunOpta Inc.’s sunflower and roasted snacks business for $16 million.
The acquisition includes three of SunOpta’s facilities based in Crookston and Breckenridge, Minn., and Grace City, ND, which will now operate under the Sunrich Products label.
“This divestiture of a non-core business represents further progress against our strategic imperative of portfolio transformation, focusing on high-growth, high-return opportunities that are differentiated and leverage the competitive strengths of our unique model,” said Joe Ennen, chief executive officer of SunOpta.The company said it will focus on its plant-based foods and beverages business following the divestiture, including its line of oat, almond, soy, rice, coconut and hemp-based products. SunOpta has been rapidly scaling its plant-based portfolio since 2020, withoat milk salesserving as a primary growth driver.