PROVIDENCE, RI. — Grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has hired Erin Horvath as chief supply chain transformation officer.

In her newly created role, Ms. Horvath will oversee the transformation of UNFI’s fulfillment network and will lead the company’s automation initiatives.

“Erin has a wealth of experience, including a unique combination of strategy execution, operations, customer analytics, and software implementation,” said Sandy Douglas, chief executive officer for UNFI. “Throughout her career she has successfully worked across teams and departments and I’m looking forward to seeing how her experience and fresh thinking can best support Mark Bushway, our chief supply chain officer, and Louis Martin, our chief strategy and transformation officer, as they partner together to drive positive results.”

Ms. Horvath was most recently chief transformation officer for AmerisourceBergen and has held various leadership roles in her 17 years with the company.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University and a master’s in business administration from Villanova University.