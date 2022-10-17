EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Quest Nutrition, a business unit of The Simply Good Foods Co., has introduced its first shareable product: Quest mini peanut butter cups.

Each 4-cup serving contains 150 calories, 8 grams of protein, 1 gram of net carbohydrates and less than 1 gram of sugar.

The new individually wrapped cups are available in 4.5-oz bags.

Founded in 2009, Quest’s product line includes protein bars, protein bar minis, protein chips, cheese crackers, protein cookies, candy, protein shakes, protein powder and pizza.