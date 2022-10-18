LA MADELEINE, FRANCE — Roquette is launching a new line of organic pea ingredients, including organic pea starch and organic pea protein. The ingredients are produced at the company’s plant in Portage la Prairie, Man., and feature peas sourced in a network of organic growers from Canada.

The ingredients offer full traceability back to the farm and are adapted for the specialized nutrition, non-dairy and meat alternative markets, according to Roquette. They will launch in North America, Mexico and Europe, with a rollout planned for other markets.

The new line of organic pea protein isolate comes in addition to Roquette’s Nutralys organic textured proteins, which are available in the United States and European markets.

“Our teams created these great products based on consumer needs by leveraging our longstanding expertise in plant proteins and peas,” said Jeremy Burks, senior vice president of plant proteins at Roquette. “This launch, just five months after Nutralys organic textured protein, reflects Roquette’s ambition to speed up innovation to keep pace with new consumer trends and to continue to be the partner of choice for customers who share our passion for plant-based cuisine.”