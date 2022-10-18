BALTIMORE — Nadia Matthews has joined Mid-Atlantic Baking Co. as plant manager in Baltimore. A subsidiary of H&S Bakery, Mid-Atlantic Baking makes bread, buns, rolls and breadsticks.

Ms. Matthews most recently was plant manager at Panera Bread’s facility in Detroit, and earlier she was production manager at Panera’s Fairfield, NJ, location. Prior to Panera she was a production supervisor at Blue Apron. She also spent seven years as a department lead at Mondelez International, Inc.