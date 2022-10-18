CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is going “sweet” with the launch of Sweet Party Potato Rolls and Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls. The new rolls feature high-protein wheat flour, potatoes, nonfat milk, butter and pure cane sugar.

In addition, the rolls contain no artificial colors or sweeteners and meet the national non-GMO standard, according to Martin’s.

“Our new Sweet Dinner and Sweet Party Potato Rolls are the perfectly sweet addition to our product lineup,” said Joe Martin, executive vice president and grandson to the founders of Martin’s. “It’s no secret that sweet rolls are becoming the go-to roll across the nation. We are excited to offer our fans and customers Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls and Sweet Party Potato Rolls from a company they love and trust. Our new products have everything that is already raved about in Martin’s Potato Rolls — fluffy texture, high-quality ingredients, and great taste — just a little sweeter.”

The Sweet Party Potato Rolls come in a 24-count, 15-oz package while the Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls are available in a 12-count, 15-oz package.

