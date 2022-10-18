ST. LOUIS — Companion Baking has unveiled a refreshed look and new packaging for its classic bread. The inventive, efficient and updated packaging is starting with a roll-out across all of the bakery’s Fresh Thyme and Schnucks accounts.

The company said the new packaging delivers not only an all-new look but additional proficiencies that make the product even better, for longer. The packaging provides an increase in efficiency in staff needs on the bakeshop floor as well as an extra day of shelf life, according to Companion Baking. In addition, the packaging the improves the preservation of the physical condition of the bread and conserves the integrity of the product overall, the company noted.

Additional tamper-evident and tamper-resistant abilities are part of the new packaging as well, Companion Baking said.

In addition to the material benefits, the playful Companion birds are put to work on the packaging, walking consumers through the toasting and serving suggestion instructions. This is a favorite hallmark of designer Aaron Segall, who conceptualized and has been with the brand since the beginning in 1993.