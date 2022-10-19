Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — After a tumultuous two years, the baking industry is making strides despite the continual challenges from the ripple effect of the pandemic.

In season 12 of Since Sliced Bread, hear how the industry is adapting to meet the needs of customers in an ever-changing world. Listen to this upcoming season to learn about the best practices for growing your business in the biggest channels for bakery including retail, foodservice, c-store and e-commerce.

In the season’s first episode, premiering Nov. 2, Charlotte Atchley, host of Since Sliced Bread and editor of Baking & Snack, speaks with Morgan O’Hara, director of brand partnership, Instacart, about the rise of e-commerce and the strategies needed to digitally optimize your business.

“We know that every channel industrial bakers sell into has undergone major upheaval in the past two years,” Ms. Atchley said. “Some have recovered well, and others have experienced lasting change. We wanted to offer listeners a look at each channel to see how they can better support these customers and make the most out of their business in those spaces.”

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It also may be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

