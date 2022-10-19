LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ. — Tropical fruit juice puree and concentrate supplier iTi Tropicals, Inc. has opened a new facility in Vietnam that will operate under Quicornac as part of the companies’ longstanding agreement.

The facility will specialize in the production of iTi’s yellow passion fruit juice used in a variety of food and beverage applications, including fillings, sorbets, marinades and dressings. Purple passion fruit products also will be produced in the new plant, creating new baking applications like jams and jellies.

In addition to expanding the company’s supply capabilities, the site is part of iTi’s efforts to diversify its supply and help “mitigate environmental concerns and crop fluctuations, providing our customers with the supply confidence they need,” said Gert van Manen, president of iTi.

The new plant marks the third international facility for iTi and Quicornac, establishing locations in Ecuador in 1989 and Peru in 2008.