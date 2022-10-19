ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — The Barry Callebaut Group has signed a long-term agreement with Attelli SARL, a confectionery manufacturer and distributer based out of Morocco.

Per the agreement, the Swiss chocolate maker will take over Attelli’s manufacturing facility in Casablanca, Morocco, and receive long-term compound supplies from Attelli.

The deal marks Barry Callebaut’s first production site in Africa and follows the opening of its educational center in Morocco, The Chocolate Academy, in June.

“After the opening of our Chocolate Academy Center in Casablanca, this is a new milestone that will unlock the promising market potential in North Africa,” said Amine Mebrouki, general manager of Barry Callebaut’s Middle East & North Africa unit. “Thanks to the partnership with Attelli SARL, we will gain further insights into the needs of local customers and provide locally produced goods, allowing us to drive growth in different segments, from gourmet to food manufacturers.”

Barry Callebaut said the academy and production site will create collaborative development opportunities and manufacturing solutions as part of the company’s plan for North African expansion.