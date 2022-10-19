WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Dewey’s Bakery is ramping up distribution by approximately 25% thanks to a new partnership with Albertsons Companies. As part of the deal, Dewey’s cookies will be added to Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel/Osco, Shaw’s and United supermarkets nationwide.

“Our core focus today is product and distribution expansion of our portfolio of exceptionally thin cookies with surprisingly big flavors,” said Michael P. Senackerib, chief executive officer of Dewey’s. “Expanding into Albertsons Companies keeps us on track with this goal as we will now be in an additional 2,000 stores across the country, giving us a true national presence. We’re incredibly pleased with the growth we have seen for Dewey’s thus far, and with Albertsons as a valued partner, we look forward to continuing to grow at this incredible rate.”

Andrew Jones, national category director for cookies and crackers at Albertsons Companies, said the retailer expects a positive response from its core customer base.

“It’s rare to find a brand like Dewey’s that not only stands for a high-quality product but also celebrates its rich history and local bakery heritage,” Mr. Jones said.

Beginning this fall, all of the Albertsons Companies stores will carry Meyer lemon, triple ginger and brownie crisp flavors, while select chains will carry additional flavors, including peanut butter, toasted coconut and salted caramel.

Founded in 1930, Dewey’s Bakery produces soft-baked cookies, crisp cookie thins and savory crackers. The company offers custom-branded products for the largest food retailers in the United States and is an emerging national brand in natural, specialty and mainline grocery channels. The company also operates several retail bakeries in the Winston-Salem area with longstanding roots in the local community. Its flagship line is Dewey’s Thins, a crispy cookie.

Scott A. Livengood acquired Dewey’s Bakery in 2006 and further developed the company’s capabilities, growing the business across multiple channels, including Dewey’s branded cookies and crackers, owned retail bakeries, e-commerce, and private label manufacturing. Prior to acquiring Dewey’s, Mr. Livengood was with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. for 28 years, including 7 years as chairman, president and CEO.

