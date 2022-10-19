NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Pasta manufacturer Barilla has expanded its partnership with Be My Eyes, a platform that offers audio and visual support for visually impaired consumers, by adding QR codes to 10 of the company’s pasta offerings.

The partnership commenced in 2021 when Barilla became the first food company to collaborate with Be My Eyes. Also in 2021, Kellogg UK partnered with NaviLens, a smartphone-operated system that assists the visually impaired, to increase accessibility on the company’s cereal boxes.

Barilla’s new QR codes will be featured on boxes of penne, spaghetti, farfalle, rotini, rigatoni, tri-color rotini, thin spaghetti, fettuccini, angel hair and linguine.

“Ensuring our consumers have access to quality resources that allow them to better understand our products is incredibly important,” said Laura Birk, vice president of human resources, Barilla Americas. “Be My Eyes has proven to be a helpful and important resource for pasta shoppers, supporting Barilla’s mission to make our products widely accessible to all. We are excited to be on the cutting edge of developments in our industry to increase accessibility for individuals with visual assistance needs.”

After scanning a Barilla QR code with a smartphone, consumers are connected to Barilla experts through the Be My Eyes app, where they can request any visual information, including, but not limited to, information on pasta cuts, recipes, cooking instructions and expiration dates.

“Every day, thousands of people with visual challenges rely on Be My Eyes to live their lives independently,” said Hans Jørgen Wiberg, founder of Be My Eyes. “Barilla is taking an unprecedented step to support their blind/low-vision customers by adding QR codes to their packaging. No matter the question, Barilla is one scan and click away from providing visual assistance to consumers.”