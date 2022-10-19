THOMASVILLE, GA. — Amos R. McMullian, retired chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Flowers Foods, Inc. and 2019 inductee to the Baking Hall of Fame, died Oct. 18 at the age of 85.

Mr. McMullian’s career with Flowers and his contribution to the baking industry spanned more than 50 years, beginning in 1963, when he was hand-picked by the CEO and son of the company’s founder, W. H. Flowers Jr., to join Flowers’ management team.

After serving three years in the Marines and graduating from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Mr. McMullian started his career at Flowers as assistant manager at the Thomasville bakery. He then moved to the newly acquired Atlanta Baking Co. After serving as regional vice president, he was named president and chief operating officer and elected to Flowers’ board of directors in 1976.

Five years later, he was named CEO, succeeding Langdon S. Flowers. Mr. McMullian was Flowers’ fourth CEO from 1981 to 2003. He was elected chairman of the board in 1985. Following his retirement as CEO in 2003, he continued to serve as non-executive chairman of the board until 2005.

As CEO of Flowers, Mr. McMullian guided the company through one of its greatest periods of expansion and growth as it transformed from a regional baker to a national food company.

His business philosophy focused on success through least-cost manufacturing, innovation in manufacturing and distribution systems, product quality and employee achievement and advancement. Under his leadership, Flowers engaged in more than 60 mergers and acquisitions, embraced the move to more highly automated “next-generation bakeries,” expanded into new segments within the bakery category, and helped build the baking industry’s first billion-dollar bread brand in Nature’s Own.

Mr. McMullian’s leadership style was built on the values of honor, courage, and commitment he honed during his service as a US Marine. He was a strong believer in personal and corporate citizenship. He helped established FloPAC, one of the country’s first political action committees, and was instrumental in the development of the American Bakers PAC.

He served on Flowers’ board of directors from 1976 until he retired as chairman emeritus in 2019. He was inducted into the American Society of Baking’s Baking Hall of Fame in 2019.

Throughout his career, he served on several boards, including Hughes Supply, the American Bakers Association, Quality Bakers of America, the Georgia Public Policy Foundation and the Georgia Research Alliance.

Mr. McMullian was born in Jackson County, Florida and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida State University.

He is survived by his wife Jackie and their children, Ryals McMullian and Britton McMullian Josey, his brother Andy McMullian and his sister Cherry Klappas.