For the first time, the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) partnered with the Tiptree World Bread Awards to bring the judging and award ceremony to the triennial trade show held in Las Vegas this September.

"It has been fantastic to host Tiptree World Bread Awards USA at IBIE, the USA’s biggest baking conference,” said Scott Goodfellow, joint managing director of Tiptree, at the award ceremony. “Tiptree’s relationship with the United States goes back over a century, and after the last few years of lockdowns, it is so good to be back with our friends.”

At this year’s event, bakers competed in 15 different categories and were assessed by 23 judges who represented the US, the United Kingdom and Europe.

“I was so impressed with the array of breads on display and the creativity demonstrated by the bakers,” said David Watson, IBIE 2022 committee member and baking and snack engineering subject matter expert, The Austin Co. “The Baking Expo is an ideal environment for the competition and awards ceremony – a wonderful opportunity to showcase the bakers’ achievements.”

Guy Frenkel, Céor Bread, Santa Fe Springs, Calif., was named overall winner of the 2022 Tiptree World Bread Awards with his sourdough loaf dubbed the Glorious Bastard. The loaf also won first place in the sourdough category.

This event marks a significant win for Mr. Frenkel, a filmmaker turned bread baker who has been described as “Hollywood’s wizard of bread.” Mr. Frenkel also won top prize for the Burger Bun category and runner-up in the Bagel, Challah and Specialty Savory categories.

“We are honored to host the Tiptree World Bread Awards competition and award ceremony at the Baking Expo,” said Dennis Gunnell, president of Formost Fuji and 2022 IBIE chair. “On behalf of everyone at IBIE, congratulations to this year’s winners for mastering the art of baking in their respective categories and creating exceptional loaves that delighted the judges.”

The judges panel, lead by Stephen Hallam, the Tiptree World Bread Awards’ chair of judges, represented a range of experts from bakers, retailers, food writers and chefs and included Melissa Yanc of Quail & Condor Bakery; Karl De Smedt, the sourdough librarian for Puratos; William Leaman, chef at Bakery Nouveau; and Coinneach MacLeod of the Hebridean Baker.

“The standard has been exceptional, and how fitting that these, the fifth USA Awards, have been held at IBIE,” Mr. Hallam said of this year’s competition.

Bagel

Jerusalem Bagel

By Khawla Khalifa, Le Paton (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Baguette

Traditional Baguette

By Stephane Grattier, Boulangerie Christophe (Georgetown, Washington, DC.)

Burger Bun

Heirloom Brioche Buns

By Guy Frenkel, Céor Bread (Santa Fe Springs, Calif.)

Challah

Leavened Challah

By Johann Willar, Wynn Las Vegas (Las Vegas)

Ciabatta

Pane Alla Pala

By Michael Kalanty, produced for Delfina Restaurants (San Francisco)

Flatbread

Pane Alla Pala

By Michael Kalanty, produced for Delfina Restaurants (San Francisco)

Gluten Free

Rye-less Rye Buckwheat Sourdough

By Mario Librandi, Vegan Mario’s (Oakview, Calif.)

Home Baker

Sprouted Wheat with Figs and Pecan Loaf

By Richard Sperry (Salt Lake City)

People’s Choice

Michelle Nicholson, The Flour Girl (Hebron, Conn.)

Pretzel

Bayern Pretzel

By Johann Willar, Wynn Las Vegas (Las Vegas)

Specialty Savory

Forbidden Rice and Sesame Loaf

By Sandeep Gyawali, Miche Bread (Austin, Texas)

Specialty Sweet

Pistachio and Cherry Panettone

By Diego Cubas, Wynn Las Vegas, F&B Encore (Las Vegas)

Sourdough

Glorious Bastard

By Guy Frenkel, Céor Bread (Santa Fe Springs, Calif.)

Tiptree Showstopper USA

Brioche Feuilletée

By Rich Gardunia, Crave Kitchen Bar (Eagle, Idaho)

Whole wheat/Wholemeal

Hill Country Hundo

By Sandeep Gyawali, Miche Bread (Austin, Texas)