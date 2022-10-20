PETALUMA, CALIF. — Amy’s Kitchen has entered an agreement to purchase renewable energy from Ørsted’s Sunflower Wind Farm based out of Marion County, Kan.

The agreement, which will power nearly 30% of the organic frozen and packaged food maker’s operations, was created as part of Walmart’s renewable energy accelerator, dubbed the “Gigaton Power Purchase Agreement.” As part of the program’s initial cohort, Amy’s Kitchen and other Walmart suppliers are shifting to renewable energy to reduce or avoid one gigaton of emissions from Walmart’s supply chain by 2030.

“Sustainability is at the core of how we do business,” said Renaud des Rosiers, senior manager of environmental impact for Amy’s Kitchen. “By participating in a cohort that collectively provided the scale needed to get the project done, we’re proud to help demonstrate that it is possible for small to medium enterprises to acquire renewable electricity. We know our company is a part of a bigger ecosystem, and that when our communities thrive, we all thrive.”

Joined by companies like the J.M. Smucker Co. and Great Lakes Cheese, the cohort’s agreement with Ørsted will generate renewable power equivalent to the emissions of 458,000 vehicles over one year.

Amy’s Kitchen said participating in the gigaton accelerator will put the company over one-third of the way toward its own goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2030.