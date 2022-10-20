DENVER — Gluten-free frozen food company Cappello’s is launching the Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni Pizza. The keto-friendly, fiber-rich frozen pizza features a crust made with turnips, almond flour and flaxseed. Each serving contains 6 grams of net carbs.

“Our team of creators flipped the script on how we look at low carb pizza and have created a truly special offering that’s nutrient dense and mind blowingly delicious,” said Ben Frohlichstein, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cappello’s. “Carb conscious consumers are everywhere and this new option gives them something to get excited about every time they pass the frozen pizza aisle.”

The Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni Pizza can be purchased nationwide at Whole Foods Markets for the suggested retail price of $12.99.