CHARLOTTE, NC. — The increasing cost of transportation and inflation have prompted Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme, Inc. to close its facility in Burlington, Iowa, later this month.

“In an effort to drive efficiency within our manufacturing network and position the company for growth, Krispy Kreme will transition production of our Branded Sweet Treat line from Burlington to our donut factories in Winston Salem and Concord, NC, at the end of October,” Krispy Kreme said. “As part of this transition, we are ending our co-manufacturing relationship with Blackhawk Service Corp. We greatly appreciate their contributions and thank Blackhawk employees and the Burlington community for their support of Krispy Kreme.”

Krispy Kreme’s partnership with Blackhawk dates back to 2020.