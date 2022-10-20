JONESBORO, ARK. — Brigette Fresz has been promoted to plant manager at Post Consumer Brands’ ready-to-eat cereal facility in Jonesboro. Ms. Fresz most recently was operations manager at the plant since March 2019.

Prior to Post, Ms. Fresz was quality manager at Pepperidge Farm, Inc. She also has worked as a production manager and quality manager at CSM Bakery Supplies North America, quality manager at Tree Top, Inc., and quality manager at Sabroso Co. She began her career at General Mills, Inc. as a quality engineer before moving on to become a sanitation team leader.

She received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the University of California, Davis, and a master’s degree in business administration at Utah State University – Jon M. Huntsman School of Business.