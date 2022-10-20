MINNEAPOLIS — Two of the biggest food manufacturers are getting creative in the chip aisle.

General Mills, Inc., Minneapolis, is putting a “twist” on its Old El Paso brand with the introduction of Old El Paso Fiesta Twists, a new snack product the company describes as “light and airy corn twists.”

The innovation marks Old El Paso’s entrance into the snack category and the chip aisle and follows consumer research and testing that found the new product’s twist shape delivers on the key snack principles of crispy and crunchy textures.

The Fiesta Twists are available in three Tex-Mex inspired flavors: queso, tangy zesty ranch and sweet cinnamon churro.

“Old El Paso fans trust us to help make taco night a breeze with our signature seasonings, meal kits, tortilla shells and other great products,” said Ryan Harrington, vice president of Walmart Sales, General Mills. “We’re excited to expand our offerings and bring our consumers bold, new flavors to the snack aisle at Walmart.”

The new Fiesta Twists are available exclusively at Walmart in the chip aisle and at Walmart.com for a suggested retail price of $3.48 for a 5.5-oz bag.

Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., also is expanding its portfolio with the launch of a line of globally inspired flavors within its Lay’s brand.

Debuting in connection with the kickoff of Frito-Lay’s FIFA World Cup campaign, the new chip flavors were inspired by FIFA World Cup teams, PepsiCo said.

The three limited-edition flavors are: Lay’s Adobadas, which combines chili, tomato and lime; Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, which features a kick of jalapeño and smoky barbecue; and Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos, which PepsiCo said delivers a “rich taco-style pork carnitas flavor.”

“Soccer is the fastest growing sport in North America and, with snacking so intrinsically tied to the at-home viewing experience, now is the perfect moment to enter the game and offer our consumers new ways to heighten their FIFA World Cup experience,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. “As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game — and love of snacks — to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament.”

Lay’s Adobadas and Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper chips are available in 7.75-oz bags for $4.59 and 2.625-oz bags for $2.29, while Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos are available in 7.5-oz bags for $4.59.