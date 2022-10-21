THOMASVILLE, GA.— Wonder Bread, a subsidiary of Flowers Foods, Inc., has announced a collaboration with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to celebrate the company’s 101st anniversary. The brand will participate in this year’s annual parade hosted by Macy’s in New York City with a parade float called “The Wondership.”

The Wondership’s red, yellow and blue accents along with a bundle of large balloons floating above it will pay homage to the hot air balloon race that originally inspired Wonder Bread’s branding, according to the company. As the float progresses through the parade route, it will shower onlookers with confetti designed to look like it powers The Wondership.

“What better way to commemorate a historic moment in Wonder history than to team up with another iconic American brand at its biggest celebration of the year?” said John Steed, senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. “Like Wonder Bread, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a cherished tradition for many American families as they come together to celebrate Thanksgiving and the official start of the holiday season — it was just a perfect fit. To say we’re excited is an understatement; this is truly an honor.”

Wonder Bread also has partnered with Feeding America to donate 10,000 slices of the brand’s classic white bread to New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, City Harvest. The brand also has launched a social media sweepstakes for consumers to enter for the chance to win a trip to New York City for the parade.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade family is thrilled to welcome Wonder Bread to our iconic line-up,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Both Wonder and the Macy’s Parade hold important places in the lives and traditions of families across the nation.”

The parade will air nationwide on the NBC channel and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm in all time zones.