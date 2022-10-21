ISLANDIA, NY. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is adding to its Entenmann’s brand with the launch of Cake Truffles, bite-size cakes that the company describes as “perfectly portioned for a luscious afternoon treat, a late-night indulgence or a much-needed break.”

Entenmann’s Cake Truffles are available in two varieties: chocolate delight and cookies and crème. The chocolate delight variety includes a layer of silky, smooth chocolatey coating, while the cookies and crème variety is filled with creamy white chocolate morsels and covered with a layer of silky, smooth chocolatey coating.

Entenmann’s Cake Truffles come in boxes of eight, with two truffles individually wrapped per tray.