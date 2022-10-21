BURLINGTON, ONT. — Voortman Cookies, a subsidiary of Lenexa, Kan.-based Hostess Brands Inc., is launching its holiday-inspired wafers and cookies.

The seasonal sweet treats include two new flavors: candy cane flavored wafers and eggnog flavored wafers.

“We always draw inspiration from seasonal flavors — and you can’t get much more classic and festive than candy canes and eggnog,” said Adam Lisook, general manager, Voortman Bakery. “Last year, consumers loved our chocolate mint and gingerbread wafer flavors, each baked with real mint or real ginger, so it was an easy decision to bring them back.”

The limited-time wafers and cookies do not contain high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors.

The candy cane flavored wafers feature peppermint-flavored crème sandwiched between crisp wafers in a 10.6-oz package. The eggnog flavored wafers are baked with nutmeg and are sold in a 10.6-oz package.

The chocolate mint flavored wafers include crisp wafers with mint chocolate-flavored crème in a 10.6-oz package.

The gingerbread cookies are a holiday classic, baked with ginger and topped with red sugar in a 10.6-oz package.

The Holiday Treats feature shortbread cookies in various holiday shapes sprinkled with red and green sugar in a 10.6-oz package.

The Holiday gingerbread cookies are gingerbread-shaped cookies baked with ginger and topped with red sugar in a 12.3-oz stand-up bag.

The Assorted Festive cookies consist of snowman-, star- and tree-shaped shortbread cookies sprinkled with red, white and green sugar in a 12.3-oz stand-up bag.

“As the holidays approach, consumers crave delicious, festive flavors,” Mr. Lisook said. “We’re excited to launch these limited-edition wafers and cookies that were inspired by classic holiday flavors like gingerbread, candy canes and eggnog. Finding the perfect gift for friends and family can be tough but choosing what to treat yourself to doesn’t have to be.”

The Voortman Cookies holiday sweet snacks will be available while supplies last.

Earlier this fall Voortman introduced two fall-inspired wafer varieties: pumpkin spice and s’mores.