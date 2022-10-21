VICTORIA, BC. — Artisan bread producer Portofino Bakery, a brand of Bond Baking Brands, has completed the Radicle Climate Smart greenhouse gas reduction program from Radicle Group Inc. The Radicle Group’s climate program guides businesses toward more sustainable practices that also reduce operational costs.

“At Portofino Bakery, part of our bakery’s purpose is committing to doing things right, and that belief goes beyond baking our artisan products,” said Matt Cimon, president of Portofino Bakery. “For us, it is also about how we operate in our greater community and how we can be good stewards of the climate and environment that we operate in. Becoming Radicle Climate Smart certified is an important accomplishment for our bakery and demonstrates our commitment to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. It is one step of many we are taking to minimize our overall impact on the environment.”

Calgary-based Radicle is a software company that leverages data to “measure, qualify and aggregate greenhouse gas emissions” across a broad scope of industries, including agriculture, energy, forestry, manufacturing, commercial and financial services, according to the company.

To earn its Radicle Climate Smart certification, Portofino Bakery undertook carbon reduction initiatives in 2021. These included installing a flour silo system — which cuts down on transportation emissions and saves flour bags from landfills — and reducing the thickness of plastic bread bags.

“By completing the Radicle Climate Smart training program, companies are pioneering a new path toward Net Zero, making environmental stewardship and financial prosperity two sides of the same coin,” said Saj Shapiro, chief executive officer of Radicle. “Radicle Climate Smart businesses are among global industry leaders who have taken steps toward creating sustainable initiatives for their company’s long-term success, and showing they have a plan in place to make a positive impact for the environment for generations to come.”