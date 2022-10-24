HUDSON, WIS. – Commercial supplies of Ponova oil now are available through a partnership between Ciranda, a supplier of organic, non-GMO and fair trade food ingredients, and Terviva, a regenerative food and agricultural company. Ponova oil is made from the beans of the pongamia tree, which uses a low amount of water, revitalizes soil and enhances biodiversity, according to the two companies.

The oil is similar to other vegetable oils such as canola and sunflower oils. It may be used as a cooking oil and as an ingredient in prepared foods such as dairy substitutes, vegan mayonnaise alternatives, spreads, baked foods and plant-based meat alternatives. The mid-oleic oil is 55% omega-9 fatty acids. Ponova oil has a golden color, a slow melting curve and a high smoke point. It may improve plant-based butter alternatives and the fatty mouthfeel and juiciness of plant-based burger alternatives. Ponova brings a full-bodied texture and mouthfeel to dairy alternatives, according to the two companies.

Terviva and Ciranda both will have booths at SupplySide West and Food Ingredients North America Nov. 2-3 in Las Vegas. The companies will sample Ponova oil.

“The partnership with Terviva was a natural fit with our mission to supply ingredients that inspire change,” said JP Tournoy, chief executive officer at Hudson-based Ciranda. “We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to incorporate a new-to-market oil that can directly impact their social and environmental goals.”

Naveen Sikka, founder and CEO of Terviva, Alameda, Calif., added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ciranda, a trusted supplier of sustainable food ingredients, to scale Ponova oil in the US. This product launch demonstrates our shared commitment to regenerative agriculture and ensuring farming communities receive equitable compensation.”