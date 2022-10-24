SALEM, ORE. — Willamette Valley Pie Co. is debuting its new brand BerryFields with the launch of almond butter and fruit hand pies.

Made using non-GMO certified ingredients and containing 4 grams of protein per serving, the freeze-to-thaw sandwich pastries are available in mixed berry, strawberry and grape flavors. Each flavor also features almond butter and is wrapped in an all-butter crust.

“Since vertically integrating from a family farm in 2001, there is nothing more important to us than using real, sustainably sourced and clean label ingredients you can feel good about giving to your family,” said Austin Kelly, chief executive officer of WV Pie Co. “And as a father myself, I know the real need for delicious and convenient options that aren’t packed with artificial ingredients. We felt there was a gap in current market offerings and knew that BerryFields could be a natural extension of what we were already accomplishing and providing at Willamette Valley Pie Co.”

This is the second product launch this year for the WV Pie Co., which debuted a new line of all-butter crust frozen pies and hand pies along with a full packaging refresh.

The BerryFields sandwich pastries will be available in the frozen section of Whole Foods Markets nationwide at the suggested retail price of $6.99 per box.