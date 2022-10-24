CHICAGO — Devon Griggs has been promoted to senior director of food safety at Conagra Brands, Inc.

Ms. Griggs most recently was director of food safety (special ops) at Conagra since May. Prior to Conagra she was global sector sanitation manager for North America and Latin America at Mondelez International, Inc. for four years and director of hygiene for consumer foods at Aryzta. She earlier spent many years at Kraft Foods in a variety of sanitation and supervisory roles.

She received a bachelor’s degree at Saint Xavier University.