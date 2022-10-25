SAN FRANCISCO — Following the expanded distribution of its Hero Bread sandwich rolls through Subway franchises nationwide this summer, Hero Labs, Inc. introduced four products in September through e-commerce giant Amazon.com — Hero Classic White Bread, Hero Flour Tortillas, Hero Classic Hot Dog Buns and Hero Classic Burger Buns. For the past three weeks, Hero Classic White Bread has been Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in the white sandwich bread category.

Cole Glass, founder and chief executive officer of San Francisco-based Hero Labs, said the company’s e-commerce test and learn phase produced results beyond his expectations.

“We’re selling more than Wonder Bread,” Mr. Glass said of the bread’s performance on Amazon. “We’re going to deeply invest in (the white sliced bread) in the future.”

Hero Labs R&D has worked tirelessly to produce the bread available today, Mr. Glass said. While testing around 180 iterations of the sandwich bread in the last six months, the company amassed knowledge surrounding an array of proteins and fibers.

“Imagine our ingredients like a tool chest,” Mr. Glass said. “Let’s say we make a loaf of sliced bread that makes the crust too crunchy, we can salvage that mistake and use it for a baguette product in the future. Or if we have a tortilla that sheets too thinly we can take that and make a thin pastry, each ‘flour’ blend we use is different.”

The formulation for Hero Classic White Bread includes water, resistant wheat starch, wheat protein, canola oil, flaxseed, apple cider vinegar, salt, yeast, fava bean protein, guar gum, calcium propionate, sorbic acid, enzymes, ascorbic acid and sunflower lecithin.

The company recently introduced Hero Seeded Sliced Bread, which contains 1 gram net carbs, no sugar, and 60 calories per serving. Initially available exclusively through the company’s website, the seeded loaf, which the company said could be compared against Dave’s Killer Bread, was sold out as of Oct. 24.

Mr. Glass said consumers can expect ever further distribution of Hero Bread products in the near future. The company is “shooting for exponential growth,” he said, by exploring the expanse of food products made with flour around the globe.

“We want to be the next evolution of everything you can make with flour,” Mr. Glass said. “Think of all the things we can make. We want to make the world a happier and healthier place by giving people food they love that is a better nutritional solution.”