CRESTWOOD, KY. — Andy Brooking has been named director of procurement at Winland Foods, Inc., the recently renamed divested business unit of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. that had operated as its Meal Preparation business before its sale to Investindustrial in early October.

Mr. Brooking most recently was procurement director for TreeHouse Foods’ private brands business for more than six years. Earlier, he was director of procurement at Conagra Brands and senior director of procurement at Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products. He began his career at Quaker Oats Co., where he held a variety of roles.

He received a bachelor of science degree in business administration and management at Bellarmine University.