ARLINGTON, VA. — David Chavern will be the new president and chief executive officer for the Consumer Brands Association, effective Jan. 3, 2023.

The announcement comes just four months after Geoff Freeman, the company’s former president and CEO, resigned from the position after four years.

“We are pleased to welcome David to Consumer Brands, an organization doing the important work of continuing to unite and champion the CPG industry,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman of the Consumer Brands board and CEO for General Mills, Inc. “The board is committed to Consumer Brands’ direction and future and is looking for David to build on a strong foundation and to accelerate the great momentum we have seen in recent years.”

Mr. Chavern will preside over the association’s continued shift in strategic direction since it rebranded from the Grocery Manufacturers Association in January 2020, overseeing the 2,000 brands and 73 consumer packaged goods companies represented by the CBA.

He was most recently the president and CEO for News/Media Alliance, a role he held since 2015. Prior to 2015, he worked as president for the US Chamber Center for Advanced Technology & Innovation and chief operating officer for the US Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Chavern holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and fine arts from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University and a juris doctorate from Villanova University.