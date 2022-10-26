ST. LOUIS — Panera Brands, Inc. has added several baked foods to its line of grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG) products and updated the packaging to feature the company’s well-known green logo more prominently.

Panera debuted a garlic demi baguette, available nationwide; bagels, available in plain, everything and cinnamon swirl, in select regions; and English muffins, available initially at grocery stores in the Northeast.

The company said most retailers in New York and New Jersey are currently carrying the bread, bagels and muffins. Panera branded baked foods are available at retailers including Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Whole Foods Market, Roche Brothers, Star Market, Shaws and Market Basket as well as through Instacart.

The company also introduced the nationwide rollout of its Italian Wedding Soup; Chipotle ranch dressing and Wildflower honey mustard dressing; and Refrigerated Bowls, pasta bowls in chicken caprese, Tuscan style chicken and lemon chicken primavera. Artisan Cheese Crisps, available in Parmesan, Everything and tomato basil varieties, were introduced in select regions only.

“It’s all part of a strategy to expand consumer access to Panera products wherever consumers shop, including off-premise — just as Panera has expanded access via its various channels including delivery, curbside pickup, rapid pick up and contactless dine-in,” the company said.

Panera said it also is debuting refreshed packaging to reflect the brand’s new look and feel, including the use of Panera’s iconic green logo to help shoppers identify and find the brand. The new packaging is part of Panera’s fall campaign, “Pairs Well With,” which places the company’s grocery items at the center of important family moments, the company said.

“Our mission for Panera’s CPG business is to make craveable Panera products easily accessible wherever consumers shop for groceries,” said Zach Soolman, vice president and general manager of CPG at Panera. “Our new look and feel and exciting product innovations are sure to delight our consumers who can now stock chef-crafted Panera favorites at home, ready to enjoy whenever they want, for any occasion.”