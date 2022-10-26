VALENCIA, SPAIN — Grupo Apex has acquired the Pop Up popcorn business of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In addition to the acquisition of Pop Up, Grupo Apex said it has signed a long-term agreement that grants it exclusive distribution for Spain, Portugal and Andorra of the Eagle nuts brand, which also is owned by Grupo Bimbo.

The transactions come just a few months after Grupo Apex acquired Viube Foods, a manufacturer of vegetable chips. The transactions are part of a strategy of “accelerated growth and diversification in sales channels and product families that Grupo Apex has been developing for a decade,” the company said.