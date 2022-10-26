SAN FRANCISCO — Brightseed on Oct. 26 launched Brightseed Bio 01, a dietary hemp fiber that supports gut health when used in foods and beverages. Sourced from upcycled hemp hulls, Brightseed Bio 01 contains N-trans-caffeoyl tyramine (NCT) and N-trans-feruloyl tyramine (NFT), which are two bioactive compounds that have been shown in preclinical studies to support gut barrier integrity.

Doug Bolster, PhD, senior director, translational and clinical research at Brightseed, presented details on the preclinical studies at the International Society for Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods annual conference held Oct. 2-5 in Istanbul. Forager, Brightseed’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform, identified the gut health benefits

Potential applications include cereal, granola, nutrition bars and functional beverages. San Francisco-based Brightseed and Puris, a Minneapolis-based supplier of plant-based proteins, starches and grains, jointly developed Puris BioCrisp+, a protein crisp ingredient.

“We’re thrilled to launch Brightseed Bio 01, the first of many bioactive ingredients in Brightseed’s pipeline that will enable companies to innovate for health and bring science-backed solutions forward for consumers,” said Sofia Elizondo, co-founder and chief operating officer for Brightseed. “More than ever, people are turning to the food and beverage industry for proactive and personalized health solutions. Brightseed Bio 01 is the latest demonstration of how Forager AI is furthering our understanding of how bioactives found in nature are powerful catalysts to improve human health span.”

Brightseed will have a booth at SupplySide West Nov. 2-4 in Las Vegas.